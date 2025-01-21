Five defensive tackles 49ers could target in 2025 NFL Draft

What exactly led to the 49ers' steep decline during the 2024 NFL season? Like everything else in football, it starts at the line of scrimmage.

There was a glaring regression on the interior of the 49ers' defensive line last season, an issue that could lead San Francisco to seek a difference-maker at defensive tackle in the 2025 NFL Draft.

After finishing the 2023 season with the NFL's No. 3 ranked run defense, the 49ers fell to No. 18 in 2024, with opponents uncharacteristically running at will on San Francisco's normally stout front.

The 49ers' interior pass-rushing production also cratered, with their interior defensive linemen generating just 80 combined quarterback pressures in 2024 after logging 144 the previous year.

The good news? There are several appealing interior defensive line options projected to be selected near the top of the 2025 draft that could help the 49ers restore their once-feared identity in the heart of their defense.

Here are five options that could be potential fits for the 49ers in the first few rounds of the 2025 NFL Draft:

At 6-foot-5, 325 pounds, Harmon's physical traits jump off the screen (think shades of Kansas City Chiefs All-Pro defensive tackle Chris Jones) but his versatility is just as valuable. A true three-down defensive tackle, Harmon shined in his lone season at Oregon after spending three seasons at Michigan State.

Harmon was the nation's most productive interior pass rusher, leading all defensive tackles with 55 QB pressures during the 2024 season -- 12 more than the next closest player, per Pro Football Focus. After Arik Armstead's departure last offseason and Javon Hargrave's expected post-June 1 release, Harmon would give the 49ers an invaluable replacement up front with serious long-term upside.

#Oregon iDL Derrick Harmon vs. Washington





Forget about where you see Harmon being mocked right now. He is going to skyrocket up boards as the pre-draft process continues. This would be a home run selection for the 49ers at No. 11 overall. After having Jones and the Chiefs spoil multiple Super Bowl dreams, San Francisco could grab its own game-wrecking force to solidify the interior of its defensive line.

After spending two seasons at Texas A&M, Nolen really hit his stride in 2024 with an outstanding campaign for Ole Miss. Nolen racked up 30 quarterback pressures and six sacks in 12 regular-season games in 2024 en route to All-American honors.

Nolen's 91.6 run-defense grade (per Pro Football Focus) ranked second among all interior defensive linemen last season, highlighting the complete package he brings to the table. At 6-foot-3, 305 pounds, Nolen's explosiveness and lateral agility offer a high-upside project for Kris Kocurek to maximize at the next level.

#OleMiss iDL Walter Nolen has officially declared for the 2025 NFL Draft. One of the most impressive prospects that I saw while out on the scouting trail this year.

It would be shocking if Nolen isn't off the board in the first round, and his potential offers enough that the 49ers could feasibly justify taking him at No. 11 overall if they become enamored with him. If San Francisco decides to trade back out of No. 11, Nolen could be a great value, especially when you factor in the additional draft capital it potentially could net.

Mason Graham understandably receives the majority of the attention when discussing Michigan's defensive front, but his excellence has overshadowed an exceptional prospect in Grant. With 41 games played over the last three seasons, Grant has been a crucial part of Michigan's success, playing a key role in the Wolverine's 2023 championship run.

#Michigan iDL Kenneth Grant vs. Ohio St.





At 6-foot-3, 340 pounds, Grant is a massive, gap-eating nose tackle but don't let his size fool you. He is extremely nimble and possesses remarkably agile feet for a player his size. The No. 11 overall pick might be a bit of a reach, but it's unlikely Grant falls to where the 49ers select No. 43 overall in the second round, making him an intriguing option should San Francisco decide to trade back a few spots.

Big-time players show out when the lights are brightest, and Williams put on a clinic in Ohio State's College Football Playoff run, with exceptional performances in wins over Texas and Oregon. Technically sound and remarkably consistent, Williams might not possess the pass-rushing prowess of Harmon or Nolen, but it's hard to argue there is a player with a better floor as a run defender at the position in this draft.

Tyleik Williams is an absolute savage

Williams measures in at 6-foot-3, 330 pounds and could provide an immediate impact for a 49ers' defense in desperate need of plugging the holes in their run defense. The No. 11 overall pick feels like a reach for Williams at this point, but his strong College Football Playoff showing could vault him out of the 49ers' range in the second round. Perhaps San Francisco could trade up from No. 43 overall? Something to keep an eye on.

When it comes to physical specimens in the 2025 NFL Draft, few catch the eye like Walker does. At 6-foot-7, and pushing 350 pounds, Walker is an absolute behemoth. While more than capable of eating blockers and gaps as a true nose tackle, Walker also has shown the ability to be versatile in his deployment along the defensive line.

After logging 51 pressures and eight sacks in 2023, Walker's numbers dipped across the board last season. The decreased production is a bit alarming, but this isn't a player you're drafting based on what you see on the stat sheet.

Deone Walker’s tape is NIGHTMARE FUEL 🤯





Development would be the focus, betting on a proven defensive line coach like Kocurek to mold Walker's exceedingly rare physical gifts into a bonafide difference-maker at the next level. Highly unlikely at the No. 11 overall pick, but someone to keep an eye on if he's on the board when the 49ers are on the clock in the second round.

