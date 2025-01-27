NFL mock draft: 49ers select Missouri guard Membou with No. 11 pick

With the 2025 NFL Draft quickly approaching, one analyst has the 49ers beefing up their offensive line.

NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah released his first 2025 mock draft and has San Francisco, who holds the No. 11 pick, selecting Missouri guard Armand Membou.

“Membou is the most technically sound offensive lineman in this class," Jeremiah wrote. “He reminds me of Aljah Vera-Tucker when he entered the league. Membou will be an exceptional guard who can also play tackle if needed.”

Adding another impact player on the offensive line and pairing him with left tackle Trent Williams and right guard Dominick Puni will be critical to protecting quarterback Brock Purdy. Membou fits the bill perfectly, with impressive quickness for someone coming in at 6-foot-3 and 325 pounds.

With most of San Francisco’s skill-position players signed to long-term contracts, it makes sense that the team could look to add another piece to the offensive line. While the 49ers have ample salary-cap space, Purdy is due for a giant pay increase, so finding impactful players in the draft becomes even more important.

Puni made waves as one of the best rookie offensive linemen in the NFL during the 2024 season, and Jeremiah believes Membou has all the tools to make a similar impact for San Francisco in 2025.

