49ers projected to have 11 NFL draft picks to bolster 2024 roster

The 49ers aren't scheduled to go on the 2024 NFL Draft clock until late in the evening on Thursday, April 24, but they will have plenty of opportunities to inject youth into their roster during the three-day event.

The 49ers are expected to have 11 draft picks, including four compensatory selections, per projections from OverTheCap.com. On Tuesday, the site released its final compensatory projections for this year’s draft.

The 49ers’ first-round selection will be anywhere from No. 29 to 32 overall, based on how their season finishes. San Francisco plays the Detroit Lions in the NFC Championship game at 3:30 p.m. PT on Sunday Levi’s Stadium.

The 49ers are in line to pick up the maximum of four compensatory selections based on their net losses during last year’s free-agent signing period, per Over The Cap.

Compensatory draft picks are awarded between Rounds 3 and 7 based on a formula that takes into account a player's average salary per year, snap count and postseason awards.

The 49ers’ free-agent loss of tackle Mike McGlinchey to the Denver Broncos is canceled out by the team’s signing of defensive tackle Javon Hargrave from Philadelphia.

But the 49ers are in line to get third- and fifth-round picks because of the losses of quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (Las Vegas) and defensive end Samson Ebukam (Indianapolis).

The Raiders signed Garoppolo to a three year, $72.75 million contract with $33.75 million in fully guaranteed salary, but they went 3-3 in Garoppolo’s six starts and he was benched in favor of rookie quarterback Aidan O’Connell after coach Josh McDaniels was fired and replaced by Antonio Pierce.

Potential sixth-round selections cancel out with the 49ers losing defensive Charles Omenihu (Kansas City) and the signing of backup quarterback Sam Darnold (Carolina).

But the 49ers’ are likely to receive two sixth-round picks after losing free agents Jimmie Ward (Houston) and Azeez Al-Shaair (Tennessee).

The 49ers have their own picks in each of the first four rounds of the draft, and the club picked up an additional fourth-rounder with the August trade of quarterback Trey Lance to the Dallas Cowboys. General manager John Lynch traded away a special compensatory pick at the NFL trading deadline to acquire defensive end Chase Young from Washington.

The 49ers received that special compensatory selection for losing defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans and director of player personnel Ran Carthon last offseason. Ryans was hired as Houston’s head coach, while Carthon became Tennessee’s general manager.

The 49ers are entitled to one more third-round pick for the losses of Ryans and Carthon in the 2025 NFL Draft.

The 49ers do not hold their own picks in the fifth and sixth rounds as they dealt the fifth-round pick to the Carolina Panthers to finish off the trade for running back Christian McCaffrey. Their sixth-round pick went to the Broncos for defensive end Randy Gregory and a seventh-round pick.

49ers 2024 NFL Draft picks

Round 1

Round 2

Round 3

Round 3 (Compensatory)

Round 4

Round 4 (via Dallas)

Round 5 (Compensatory)

Round 6 (Compensatory)

Round 6 (Compensatory)

Round 7

Round 7 (Rams via Broncos)

