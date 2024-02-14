At least 22 people were struck by gunfire after shots rang out near Kansas City's Union Station at the conclusion of the Chiefs' Super Bowl parade and rally, with one person having succumbed to their injuries, according to officials.

According to the latest updates from fire officials, one person was killed and three others are in critical condition after the shooting, which occurred near the scene of the Chiefs' rally near Union Station.

According to Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves, the shooting occurred at the conclusion of the rally.

There were at least 22 individuals who were injured, but police do not have an exact number of victims at this time.

According to the Associated Press, eight of the 22 individuals wounded are children, with their ages currently unknown.

"I’m angry at what happened today," she said. "The people who came to this celebration should expect a safe environment. We had over 800 law enforcement officers, Kansas City and other agencies, at the location to keep everyone safe. Because of bad actors, which were very few, this tragedy occurred, even in the presence of uniformed law enforcement officers."

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lewis said that all players, coaches and staff for the Chiefs were accounted for after the shooting. He told media that the White House offered federal assistance, as did other responding agencies, including the FBI.

According to officials, the Chiefs' celebration had just wrapped up when gunfire erupted near a parking garage to the west of the station, leaving paradegoers scrambling for cover.

Officials with the fire department say that eight people were in critical condition, seven individuals sustained life-threatening injuries and six others sustained minor injuries.

Three suspects were taken into custody, according to Kansas City police, but the investigation remains ongoing.

A motive has not been determined at this time.

Officers coordinated to evacuate individuals from the area and from inside Union Station following the shooting. Multiple calls went out on loudspeakers asking paradegoers to leave the area, according to NBC News.

We will update this story with new details as they become available.