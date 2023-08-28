Why Mike Brown is excited by Kings' Vezenkov offseason addition

There are some new faces in Sacramento as the Kings look to build on their magical 2022-23 NBA season that saw the franchise make the playoffs for the first time since 2006.

Among the new roster additions is reigning EuroLeague MVP Sasha Vezenkov. The Bulgarian forward averaged 17.6 points per game last season for Olympiacos in the Greek Basketball League.

At a recent Sacramento Republic FC match, Kings head coach Mike Brown spoke to FOX40's Sean Cunningham about his thoughts on how Vezenkov will fit on his team.

“You’re going to enjoy him,” Brown told Cunningham. "Here’s a guy that plays hard, he’s tough, very, very smart. Extremely good feel for the game of basketball, he can pass it, he cuts, he knows how to space, and he can shoot the mess out the ball. He’s got a quick trigger and I’m looking forward to seeing him out in action against other teams this year.”

Kings coach Mike Brown, from Saturday's Republic FC match, where he's excited for the offseason additions, but more excited to run it back with the same core in Sacramento.



"I believe our guys are ready for it, and with the fans that we have here, the juice they brought last… pic.twitter.com/HxZenkHyFX — Sean Cunningham (@SeanCunningham) August 28, 2023

Vezenkov’s versatile skill set has the potential to bolster an already explosive Kings offense that led the NBA with 120.7 points per game last season.

Brown’s enthusiasm wasn’t limited to just Vezenkov's addition, however, but rather how the roster is able to grow together as they aim to take the next step in their championship pursuit.

“I’m excited that we kept our core together, because they’ve only played one year together," Brown said. "I think they’ve all grown a ton this summer, they’ve been working their tails off. To add some of the guys that we have, [general manager] Monte [McNair] and [assistant general manager] Wes [Wilcox], they’ve done a fantastic job not only with the draft, but in acquiring some pieces through trades. I’m excited for Sasha, I’m excited for Chris Duarte, I’m excited about our young guys. It’s good to have the new guys, but I’m more excited about having our guys to be able to run it back, getting them the opportunity to grow as a nucleus.”

With the 2023-24 season right around the corner, Vezenkov could prove to be an invaluable addition to a Kings squad that is determined to prove their success last season was not a fluke.