Kings announce 2024-25 training camp roster with few surprises

At last, Kings basketball is back.

With the start of training camp just a few sleeps away, Sacramento officially announced its preseason roster Saturday -- three days before Day 1 of camp.

Here is the full roster:

via Sacramento Kings

After the Kings signed guard Brodric Thomas on Saturday, they reached the maximum of 21 players (including three two-way contracts). They must trim that number down to 18 before the start of the regular season

The injury bug has hit Sacramento early, as Kevin Huerter, Devin Carter, Trey Lyles and Jordan McLaughlin will miss at least most or the entirety of training camp.

Huerter, who was cleared for on-court workouts, shooting drills and a complete strength training program last month as he continues to make progress with his shoulder rehab after undergoing surgery in April to repair a torn left labrum, will be re-evaluated in mid-October before being cleared for full contact court activity.

Carter, the Kings' 2024 first-round draft pick, will be sidelined until at least January while rehabbing a shoulder injury. Meanwhile, Lyles and McLaughlin, who each sustained offseason injuries, will re-evaluated in about two weeks.

A possible silver lining to Sacramento's pile of injuries could be that they might open opportunities for others to prove they deserve a roster spot for the regular season.

Sacramento opens preseason play against Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday, Oct. 9 at Golden 1 Center before traveling to San Francisco to face the Warriors again Oct. 11 at Chase Center. The Kings then return home to face the Portland Trail Blazers on Oct. 13 before heading to Salt Lake City to take on the Utah Jazz on Oct. 15.

The Kings close out their five-game preseason schedule with a visit to Southern California to play the Los Angeles Clippers on Oct. 17.

