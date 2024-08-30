Kings clear Huerter for on-court workouts amid shoulder recovery

The Kings shared an injury update regarding shooting guard Kevin Huerter on Friday afternoon.

Huerter has been cleared for on-court workouts, shooting drills and a complete strength training program, the team announced, and he will be re-evaluated in mid-October before being cleared for full contact court activity.

The Kings added that Huerter continues to make progress with his shoulder rehab after undergoing surgery in April to repair a torn left labrum.

Huerter sustained the season-ending injury during Sacramento's March 18 overtime win over the Memphis Grizzlies at Golden 1 Center, when he went up for a layup and Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane appeared to inadvertently pull down his left arm.

After weighing several treatment routes, the sharpshooter ultimately opted to have surgery after revealing the shoulder issue plagued him for some time.

Huerter joined a recent episode of "The Check Ball Show" and discussed the lengthy road to recovery during a basketball-less summer.

"I can start going live Sept. 5, so it's just kind of been a long summer," he said. "For anybody who's been through an injury or surgery, it's just tedious. It takes forever. I'm trying to be patient. They gave me a six-month recovery so we're still trying to stay on track with that.

"But I feel good. I want to push more and get into it. Oct. 1 training camp is what I'm looking forward to but I really want to start doing more and start getting live."

The Kings open the 2024-25 NBA season at home against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Oct. 24.

