Two key players out for Kings camp with offseason injuries

Before the start of the 2024-25 NBA season officially begins, the injury bug already has hit the Kings with training camp right around the corner.

Sacramento revealed veteran forward Trey Lyles sustained a left groin strain during an offseason workout and will be re-evaluated in about three weeks, adding Lyles' condition will be updated when appropriate.

This rules Lyles out of Sacramento's training camp, which begins Tuesday.

Lyles dealt with injuries during the 2023-24 season, missing the first 13 games with a left calf strain and another two weeks in March due to a sprained MCL in his left knee. After playing 74 games during the 2022-23 season, Lyles appeared in a total of 58 games last season.

The 28-year-old has played a pivotal role off the bench for the Kings with his size and strength, and he also has served as one of the vocal leaders of the primarily young team with championship aspirations.

In two full seasons with the Kings, Lyles has averaged 7.4 points on 45.3-percent shooting from the field and 37.3 percent from deep, with 4.2 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 132 games.

Additionally, new Kings point guard Jordan McLaughlin won't participate in the first training camp with his new team. McLaughlin suffered a grade 2 right ankle sprain during an offseason workout, the team announced Friday, and will be re-evaluated in approximately two weeks.

McLaughlin signed a one-year contract with the Kings after having spent all of his first five NBA seasons with the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Kings open the 2024-25 regular season Oct. 24 against his former team at Golden 1 Center.

The reserve point guard will hope to get back to full health by then, previously telling FOX40's Sean Cunningham he was looking forward to facing his old squad in the season opener.

In 242 NBA games, McLaughlin has career per-game averages of 4.4 points, 3.1 assists and 1.6 rebounds in 15.4 minutes. He's a 36.9-percent career 3-point shooter but shot a 47.2-percent clip from beyond the arc during the 2023-24 season.

The Kings, already without Kevin Huerter and 2024 NBA Draft lottery pick Devin Carter, hope the injury pile flattens as they focus on getting back to the playoffs.

