How Kings are including Carter during training camp amid injury rehab

SACRAMENTO – Throughout training camp, the Kings have made it a point to try to keep injured first-round draft pick Devin Carter involved. It’s become commonplace to see one of head coach Mike Brown’s assistants accompanying Carter from drill to drill, even though the 22-year-old is unable to participate.

It’s important because the Kings don’t want Carter falling behind on the learning curve. They also want to make sure their prized rookie doesn’t feel any sort of isolation from the rest of the team.

“It’s extremely important because in our business, when you’re removed from the team it can be a lonely feeling,” Brown said after practice Friday. “You can feel like people have forgotten about you.”

That shouldn’t be much of a concern for Carter, the 13th overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.

When healthy, Carter is penciled in to be the centerpiece of Sacramento’s defense. He’s got a decent enough offense to his game, but it’s on defense where the youngster likely will make his biggest impact.

Those expectations will have to wait, however, while Carter heals from offseason shoulder surgery. He will miss the first three months of the season rehabbing and will be re-evaluated in January.

In the meantime, Carter has been spending most of his time in training camp putting in work away from the rest of the team.

Brown, though, has made sure to keep the rookie close enough so that he doesn’t feel lost.

“Our coaches found a little thing of him online where when he signed his rookie deal, they had cameras following him around and he went to a Mercedes Benz dealership and then he went to a jewelry store,” Brown said. “You look at all this bling-bling and (he’s) talking about a Maybach and all this, Our veterans, especially DeMar (DeRozan), are like ‘You just got your first deal rookie, keep that money in your pocket.’

“To be able to do stuff like that, to make him feel engaged still, is definitely a big thing, not just for him but for all of our guys that are injured.”

