Shoulder surgery sidelines Kings pick Carter until at least January

Kings first-round draft pick Devin Carter underwent left shoulder surgery Thursday to repair a torn labrum and will miss at least six months.

The team announced in a statement that the next medical update on Carter, the No. 13 overall draft pick, will come in January -- six months from now.

That means Carter will miss most of the first three months of the 2024-25 NBA season, which is set to tip off in late October.

Carter earlier on Thursday shared a post-surgery photo of himself, as well as a reassuring message to Kings fans.

Sac ! Thank you for believing in me. I’ll be back soon and can’t wait to show yall this dawg you have. — Devin Carter (@kingcarter2225) July 11, 2024

Per the Kings, the surgery was performed by Dr. Harlan Selesnick at Baptist Health Doctors Hospital in Coral Gables, Florida, close to Carter's hometown of West Palm Beach.

The point guard, a Providence product and son of former NBA player Anthony Carter, now will have to wait a while before making his professional debut.

