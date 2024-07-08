DeRozan amazingly played with Kings draft pick Carter's dad in 2011

DeMar DeRozan’s arrival to Sacramento comes with an amazing full-circle moment for the Kings' new veteran guard/forward.

Headed into his 16th NBA season, the 34-year-old not only has been a consistent offensive force throughout his career but has shared the hardwood floor with many players, including Anthony Carter, father to the Kings’ first-round 2024 NBA Draft pick Devin Carter.

DeMar DeRozan played with Kings rookie Devin Carter's father, Anthony Carter, on the 2011-12 Raptors 👀 pic.twitter.com/P5LrZT5AO6 — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) July 7, 2024

On Saturday, Carter, who reportedly will undergo shoulder surgery and is likely to miss a part of the 2024-25 NBA season, shared a short response to the news involving his father and new teammate.

Full circle — Devin Carter (@kingcarter2225) July 7, 2024

A Compton, California, native, DeRozan was selected out of USC by the Toronto Raptors with the No. 9 pick of the 2009 NBA Draft.

In Toronto, during the 2011-12 season, DeRozan and Anthony were teammates. It was Anthony’s final season as a professional, featuring in just 27 games and averaging 8.7 minutes per game.

DeRozan, on the other hand, was in his third season, ascending into the bucket-getting style that has earned him six NBA All-Star selections.

Under the coaching of Dwane Casey, the Raptors would finish 23-43 in the famous NBA lockout season. DeRozan featured in 63 of the 66 games played and averaged 16.7 points.

Now in Sacramento after finalizing a sign-and-trade deal between the Kings, Chicago Bulls and San Antonio Spurs, DeRozan will have to wait to take the floor with Carter.

But once it happens, it’s likely the full-circle moment will really set in for the newest King.

