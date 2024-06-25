Report: Jared McCain, Sacramento-born Duke star, works out for Kings

With the 2024 NBA Draft right around the corner, could the Kings look to put a geographical connection to good use at No. 13 overall?

The team hosted top draft prospect and star Duke guard Jared McCain, who was born in Sacramento, for a workout at Golden 1 Center this past Saturday, The Sacramento Bee's Jason Anderson reported Sunday, citing a league source.

McCain was a two-time California Gatorade Player of the Year at Centennial High School in Corona, Calif., and consensus five-star recruit before solidifying himself as a future NBA talent during his freshman season at Duke.

The 20-year-old started all 36 games he appeared in during the 2023-24 NCAA season, averaging 14.3 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game before declaring for the draft.

If the Kings truly are interested in bringing another guard on board, there's a very good chance the projected first-round pick could be available for Sacramento after the draft begins Wednesday. McCain is expected to go in the first round, with sites like NBADraft.net, Tankathon.com and The Ringer mocking him at Nos. 14, 16 and 18, respectively (h/t The Sacramento Bee).

Could Wednesday's first round be a homecoming for McCain? Kings fans only have to wait a little bit longer to find out.

