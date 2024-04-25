Monk laughs at NBA Sixth Man of the Year snub on social media

After being snubbed of the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year Award, Kings guard Malik Monk had a humorous reaction to the news on social media.

Responding to a post from StatMamba on X, formerly known as Twitter, that pointed out that he is the first player in 35 years to lead the NBA in bench points in back-to-back seasons without winning the sixth man award, Monk posted two laughing face emojis and two facepalm emojis.

😂😂🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️ — Malik Monk (@AhmadMonk) April 24, 2024

In one of the closest races in recent memory, Minnesota Timberwolves center Naz Reid received 45 first-place votes to Monk’s 43 first-place votes to win the award.

Monk has had a career resurgence in his two seasons with Sacramento, with the guard just finishing the best season of his seven-year NBA career, averaging 15.4 points on 44.3-percent shooting from the field and 35 percent from 3-point range, with 2.0 rebounds and 5.1 assists in 26 minutes off the bench.

While he missed the final nine games of the regular season with an MCL sprain, Monk had the most assists (370) and points (1,110) of any bench player in the league.

Several of Monk's former teammates chimed in on X, expressing their dismay that the 26-year-old did not win the award despite having such an incredible season.

Really don’t get it https://t.co/WxjwfEm7Av — Kevin Huerter (@KevinHuerter) April 25, 2024

Snubbed my dawg once again — 3️⃣ (@TerenceDavisJr) April 24, 2024

As he enters free agency, Monk is primed for a big payday as one of the most coveted players on the market this summer, and clearly, he is not too concerned about the award snub.