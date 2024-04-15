Nets officially hire Kings assistant Fernandez as head coach

Former Kings assistant Jordi Fernandez officially was hired as the Brooklyn Nets' new coach Monday morning, the team announced.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski first reported on April 15, citing sources, that Fernandez had emerged as the Nets' top head-coaching candidate, with the team prepared to make him their next hire.

Fernandez recently was rumored to be a finalist for the position alongside names like former Milwaukee Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer and Phoenix Suns assistant Kevin Young.

The 41-year-old reportedly was also involved in interviews for the Charlotte Hornets' opening.

Brooklyn fired Jacque Vaughn in February after a 21-33 start to the season. The Nets started their rebuild last season after dealing away Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. Mikal Bridges, Cam Thomas, Cam Johnson, Nicolas Claxton and Ben Simmons are some of the marquee names on the roster.

Fernandez joined the Kings in 2022 and quickly worked his way up to become an associate head coach with the team. After the reported news, his fellow Kings assistant coach Luke Loucks wished him well.

So happy for Jordi. The best. Brooklyn is in good hands!!! https://t.co/32C5dmq9yn — Luke Loucks (@lukeloucks) April 16, 2024

Fernandez started NBA-related coaching in 2009 with the Cleveland Cavaliers in player development, then had a long stint with the Denver Nuggets from 2016-22, which included time with former Kings head coach Mike Malone.

Fernandez has also been the head coach for the Canadian men's basketball team, which recently won bronze at the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

Fernandez remained the Kings through the end of the 2023-24 NBA season. With Sacramento losing to the New Orleans Pelicans in the NBA Play-In Tournament on Friday night, the Nets were able to make the official announcement Monday.

With Fernandez gone, Mike Brown and Co. have big shoes to fill to replace Fernandez's impact on the team.