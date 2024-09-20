Couture unsure about future as Sharks start turning corner

Editor's note: Sheng Peng is a regular contributor to NBC Sports California’s Sharks coverage. You can read more of his coverage on San Jose Hockey Now, listen to him on the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast, and follow him on Twitter at @Sheng_Peng.

The San Jose Sharks finally feel like they’re turning the corner … but Logan Couture can’t be on the ice for it.

That’s got to be another level of hurt for Couture, who has been through thick and thin with this franchise. He has been the Sharks' captain through five years and counting out of the playoffs.

“We’re trying to attack this thing with different types of rehab and maybe something will click here,” Couture told San Jose Sharks play-by-play announcer Dan Rusanowsky on Wednesday.

On the first day of training camp, Couture gave an injury update, his thoughts on Macklin Celebrini and who he’d rather live with, Joe Thornton or Patrick Marleau.

Sharks general manager Mike Grier, by the way, says that despite the uncertainty surrounding Couture’s health, that he will remain the captain.

He also will be put on IR, but not LTIR, because the Sharks don’t need the cap space right now.

