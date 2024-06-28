Trending
Jalen McDaniels

Watch McDaniels hilariously react to reported trade to Kings

By Joaquin Ruiz

Share
NBC Universal, Inc.

The newest Kings forward found out he reportedly was traded from the Toronto Raptors to Sacramento in hilarious fashion.

Jalen McDaniels, a six-year NBA veteran, was in the middle of an offseason workout on Wednesday when his trainer Clint Parks put a camera on him, documenting the San Diego State product’s mirthful reaction to the breaking news on social media. 

Parks, renowned in the NBA world for his developmental tactics and work with LA Clippers star Kawhi Leonard, shared the video of McDaniels in an Instagram Stories post from his account, @keolanakealoha, for all to see (h/t @BASKETBALLonX).

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Professional athletes, one would imagine, should find out they’re being traded -- or something major news involving them has occurred -- from the organizations moving them. That was not the case here.

Instead, McDaniels and Parks shared a moment they’ll never forget, and one that Kings fans, in particular, will enjoy for a while.

McDaniels, as he humorously learned, was shipped across the border to Sacramento from Toronto.

NBA

NBA Free Agency 11 mins ago

Dunleavy, Warriors willing to trade youngsters for right player

NBA Draft 45 mins ago

Report: Defensive star Beekman, Warriors agree to two-way contract

The Kings acquired McDaniels in exchange for guard Davion Mitchell and forward Sasha Vezenkov, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported Thursday afternoon, citing sources.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski also reported Thursday, citing sources, that Sacramento sent the No. 45 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft to Toronto, too, which ended up being Houston Cougars guard Jamal Shead.

While McDaniels provided smiles for fans after his reaction to his trade went viral, the experienced wing is expected to be no fun -- for opposing teams to play against, that is.

McDaniels is known for his frame at 6-foot-9 and 205 pounds, and his younger brother, Jaden, is a well-respected defender for the contending Minnesota Timberwolves. 

Sacramento’s newest wing hasn’t had the best NBA tenure through six seasons, carrying career averages of 6.9 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists, but he offers the team length and versatility defensively, and most importantly, untapped potential.

For a guard-heavy team in the Kings who just drafted another in Providence’s Devin Carter, McDaniels could see heavy minutes during the 2024-25 NBA season.

Regardless, McDaniels introduction to Sacramento will always be remembered for being a funny one.

Download and follow The Deuce & Mo Podcast

This article tagged under:

Jalen McDaniels
Share
NBC Bay Area Telemundo Area de la Bahia NBC Sports
Contact Us