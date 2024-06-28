Watch McDaniels hilariously react to reported trade to Kings

The newest Kings forward found out he reportedly was traded from the Toronto Raptors to Sacramento in hilarious fashion.

Jalen McDaniels, a six-year NBA veteran, was in the middle of an offseason workout on Wednesday when his trainer Clint Parks put a camera on him, documenting the San Diego State product’s mirthful reaction to the breaking news on social media.

Parks, renowned in the NBA world for his developmental tactics and work with LA Clippers star Kawhi Leonard, shared the video of McDaniels in an Instagram Stories post from his account, @keolanakealoha, for all to see (h/t @BASKETBALLonX).

Jalen McDaniels finding out about the trade to Sacramento 😂 pic.twitter.com/UF2FZJDADE — BASKETBALL ON 𝕏 (@BASKETBALLonX) June 27, 2024

Professional athletes, one would imagine, should find out they’re being traded -- or something major news involving them has occurred -- from the organizations moving them. That was not the case here.

Instead, McDaniels and Parks shared a moment they’ll never forget, and one that Kings fans, in particular, will enjoy for a while.

McDaniels, as he humorously learned, was shipped across the border to Sacramento from Toronto.

The Kings acquired McDaniels in exchange for guard Davion Mitchell and forward Sasha Vezenkov, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported Thursday afternoon, citing sources.

Sources: Toronto is sending Jalen McDaniels to the Kings for Davion Mitchell and Sasha Vezenkov. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 27, 2024

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski also reported Thursday, citing sources, that Sacramento sent the No. 45 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft to Toronto, too, which ended up being Houston Cougars guard Jamal Shead.

The Kings are sending the Raptors the 45th pick in Thursday's NBA Draft as part of the trade, sources tell ESPN. https://t.co/TtvJfea9Fi — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 27, 2024

While McDaniels provided smiles for fans after his reaction to his trade went viral, the experienced wing is expected to be no fun -- for opposing teams to play against, that is.

McDaniels is known for his frame at 6-foot-9 and 205 pounds, and his younger brother, Jaden, is a well-respected defender for the contending Minnesota Timberwolves.

Sacramento’s newest wing hasn’t had the best NBA tenure through six seasons, carrying career averages of 6.9 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists, but he offers the team length and versatility defensively, and most importantly, untapped potential.

For a guard-heavy team in the Kings who just drafted another in Providence’s Devin Carter, McDaniels could see heavy minutes during the 2024-25 NBA season.

Regardless, McDaniels introduction to Sacramento will always be remembered for being a funny one.

