Report: Kings ship Mitchell, Vezenkov, pick to Raptors for McDaniels

The Kings are parting ways with two players ahead of the 2024-25 NBA season.

Sacramento has traded guard Davion Mitchell and forward Sasha Vezenkov to the Toronto Raptors for sixth-year wing Jalen McDaniels, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported Thursday afternoon, citing sources.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported, citing sources, that the Kings will also add the No. 45 pick in Thursday's NBA draft as part of the trade.

