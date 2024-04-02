Kings' Barnes finalist for 2023-24 NBA Sportsmanship Award

Kings veteran forward Harrison Barnes has been recognized for his on-court demeanor.

Barnes was named one of six finalists for the 2023-24 NBA Sportsmanship Award, the league announced Tuesday.

The annual honor recognizes the player who best represents the ideals of sportsmanship on the court.



The award, which was first handed out following the 1995-96 season, recognizes "the player who best represents the ideals of sportsmanship on the court." Current NBA players will vote on the winner.

One player from each division was selected as a finalist, with the other candidates being the Sixers' Tyrese Maxey, Cavaliers' Jarrett Allen, Heat's Kevin Love, Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Spurs' Tre Jones.

A Kings player has never won the Sportsmanship Award, but this isn't Barnes' first time being recognized. He is a four-time finalist (2018-19, 2019-20, 2020-21, 2022-23) since being traded to the Kings in 2019.

The 31-year-old Barnes is averaging 12.4 points and 3.0 rebounds per game this season while starting all 74 games for the Kings. He played and started all 82 games for Sacramento last season.