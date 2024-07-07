Watch DeRozan receive royal welcome from ecstatic Kings fans at G1C

The Kings reportedly agreed to acquire DeMar DeRozan in a three-team sign-and-trade Saturday, and it didn't take long for the six-time NBA All-Star to feel the love in Sacramento.
During Saturday's California Classic game between the Kings and the Chinese national team, DeRozan entered Golden 1 Center to an eruption of cheers, receiving a taste of the kind of homecourt atmosphere he regularly will experience.
The 34-year-old was flanked by Kings owner Vivek Ranadivé, and the pair drawing a chorus of cheers from the elated crowd as it welcomed the prize free agent to the 916.
After taking his courtside seat next to Ranadivé, DeRozan promptly was joined by Kings star De'Aaron Fox, as the new running mates took in the game together while undoubtedly discussing their excitement about teaming up together.
After the Kings narrowly missed the 2024 NBA playoffs, DeRozan's reported addition immediately injects resounding enthusiasm into the fan base, as Sacramento seeks a postseason return with its eyes on an even bigger prize.