Watch DeRozan receive royal welcome from ecstatic Kings fans at G1C

The Kings reportedly agreed to acquire DeMar DeRozan in a three-team sign-and-trade Saturday, and it didn't take long for the six-time NBA All-Star to feel the love in Sacramento.

During Saturday's California Classic game between the Kings and the Chinese national team, DeRozan entered Golden 1 Center to an eruption of cheers, receiving a taste of the kind of homecourt atmosphere he regularly will experience.

The 34-year-old was flanked by Kings owner Vivek Ranadivé, and the pair drawing a chorus of cheers from the elated crowd as it welcomed the prize free agent to the 916.

DeMar DeRozan just walked into Golden 1 Center with Kings owner Vivek Ranadive to a huge ovation pic.twitter.com/sUC8oY3TCo — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) July 7, 2024

Newest King DeMar DeRozan is now sitting courtside in G1C pic.twitter.com/58jR812L3c — Brenden Nunes (@BrendenNunesNBA) July 7, 2024

DeMar DeRozan is now sitting courtside at the California Classic. pic.twitter.com/96L4b1uBNp — James Ham (@James_HamNBA) July 7, 2024

DeMar DeRozan is greeted with a warm reception from G1C 🙌 pic.twitter.com/s7jmtmb9ZN — Kings on NBCS (@NBCSKings) July 7, 2024

After taking his courtside seat next to Ranadivé, DeRozan promptly was joined by Kings star De'Aaron Fox, as the new running mates took in the game together while undoubtedly discussing their excitement about teaming up together.

De'Aaron Fox arrives to cheers from Kings fans at Golden 1 Center and takes a courtside seat alongside his newest Sacramento Kings teammate DeMar DeRozan. pic.twitter.com/hqOKn6OzGC — Sean Cunningham (@SeanCunningham) July 7, 2024

De'Aaron Fox has joined DeMar DeRozan courtside.



This duo is going to be a lot of fun in Sacramento. pic.twitter.com/EJdwwk25XQ — Matt George (@MattGeorgeSAC) July 7, 2024

After the Kings narrowly missed the 2024 NBA playoffs, DeRozan's reported addition immediately injects resounding enthusiasm into the fan base, as Sacramento seeks a postseason return with its eyes on an even bigger prize.

