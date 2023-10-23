It rarely gets better than this to open an NBA season.

The Golden State Warriors will play host to the Phoenix Suns to kickstart the 2023-24 NBA season. The Los Angeles Lakers will head to Denver to face the defending champion Nuggets first before Stephen Curry and Co. take on Kevin Durant and Co. in the second of two games on opening night.

Durant hasn't played in front of Golden State fans since his departure after the 2018-19 campaign. Having departed a big three of Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green after winning two titles, Durant will return to the Bay with a new big three that includes Devin Booker and Bradley Beal as the Suns seek their first ever championship.

It will also be Chris Paul's first game facing his former team for three seasons following his trade from Phoenix to Golden State this past offseason.

The storylines are already enticing, and the on-court drama should surely live up to the billing. Here's how to watch the Warriors and Suns on opening night of the 2023-24 NBA season:

When is the Warriors vs. Suns opening night game?

The Warriors and Suns will face off on Tuesday, Oct. 24, which is opening night of the 2023-24 NBA season.

What time is the Warriors vs. Suns opening night game?

Tip-off time from Chase Center in San Francisco is slated for 7 p.m. PT/10 p.m. ET.

How to watch Warriors vs. Suns on opening night

Warriors-Suns will be broadcast nationally on TNT.

How to live stream Warriors vs. Suns on opening night

The action will be available to stream on TNTdrama.com and the TNT mobile app.

4 key players to watch in Warriors-Suns opening night matchup

While the matchup will understandably focus on the numerous stars for both teams, sometimes role players can deliver an unexpected impact. Let's look at two from each team:

F Jonathan Kuminga, Warriors: With Jordan Poole gone, the Warriors desperately need one of their young draft picks to hit. Kuminga showed several flashes in preseason that could foreshadow him being a needle-moving piece on both sides of the ball. Can he start strong against a potential contender?

G Eric Gordon, Suns: Gordon's 22-game stint with the Los Angeles Clippers last season showed he still has his shot in him. With the amount of attention Phoenix's three on-ball stars will receive, Gordon may be a pivotal threat who can swing games with his jumper. Let's see if this affair is one of them.

C Kevon Looney, Warriors: One of the most underrated players in the league, Looney is always available and consistent in his role. He was the unsung hero vs. Domantas Sabonis and the Sacramento Kings in last year's playoffs as a recent example, plus plenty of times prior. Jusuf Nurkic is a tier below the elites in his position, so if Looney can win that matchup, the game could tilt in Golden State's favor.

C Bol Bol, Suns: Bol is definitely not on Victor Wembanyama's level despite the many recent comparisons due to how they play and their respective profiles, but it's easy to forget the Oregon product is still 23 with time on his side. The Suns' frontcourt is their most notable weakness on paper. If Bol becomes a legitimate rotational piece and improves upon his mini-breakout year in Orlando last season, it would make the Suns even more blazing.