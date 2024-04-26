Steph confident Warriors ‘not that far off,' will make roster tweaks

Plenty of fingers have been pointed since the Warriors' disappointing 2023-24 NBA season ended much sooner than usual.

From starters' shooting struggles to Draymond Green's availability to mixed rotations and lineups and everything in between -- there are several things to blame for Golden State's stagnant season. Steph Curry, however, won't play the blame game and remains adamant about the team's ability.

So what went wrong for the Warriors this season? What was missing?

"The sad part was just missing three wins to get out of the play-in and have yourself in a playoff series," Curry said Thursday on TNT's "Inside the NBA," after being named the 2023-24 NBA Clutch Player of the Year. "Even a game like in Sacramento in the play-in tournament we had, you're like 'OK, we're down one and can game plan to try to get back into the series.' Obviously, early in the year, we had a lot of missteps and some absences. But you do realize we're not that far off, even [trying] to stay at this level, at this peak for so long, there's going to be some tweaks, we know.

"When you lose, you have to look yourself in the mirror and say 'What can we do to get better? What holes can we fill?' And thankfully we have some time to figure that out, so lot of conversations with upstairs, with coach Kerr to try to figure out how to get back to the level we expect. I didn't answer anything specific about what we need but we're going to figure that out over this summer."

Despite flipping a switch in the second half of the season and winning 10 of its last 12 games, Golden State (46-36) finished as the Western Conference's No. 10 seed.

Early losses haunted the Warriors in the end, and made all the difference in their positioning in the standings.

A loss to the No. 9 seed Kings sent them home packing for good, as they missed the NBA playoffs for just the third time in the last 12 seasons.

But Curry won't overreact as much as the rest of the NBA world has, and he believes his squad will figure things out this offseason to get back to being the championship contenders they have been for so long.

