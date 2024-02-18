Records were made at the 2024 NBA All-Star Game in Indianapolis, Ind.

The Eastern All-Stars cruised to a 211-186 victory over the West Sunday night in a contest predictably permeated with little defensive intensity and inflated scoring.

Karl-Anthony Towns led all scorers with 50 points, though his efforts for the West didn't bear fruit.

Damian Lillard led the East with 39 points en route to securing the MVP award. Boston Celtics' Jaylen Brown added 36 while home-team hero Tyrese Haliburton posted 32.

So, where does the game rank among highest-scoring NBA All-Star Games? Let's take a look:

What is the highest-scoring NBA All-Star Game?

The 2024 game is now the highest-scoring in history, with both teams logging a total 397 points.

Which team has scored the most points in the NBA All-Star Game?

The 2024 Eastern squad has scored the most points in an All-Star Game with 211. No team had ever eclipsed 200.

What is the most points scored by a losing team in the NBA All-Star Game?

The 2024 Western squad scoring 186 points is the most recorded by a losing team in the All-Star Game.

What is the fewest points scored in an NBA All-Star Game?

There was a combined 154 points scored in the 1953 All-Star Game, which is the fewest on record. The Eastern All-Stars scored 75 points in the 79-75 loss, which is also the fewest by any team.

What is the largest margin of victory in the NBA All-Star Game?

The 2024 Eastern team won by a margin of 25, but that was not the largest. That came in 1992 when the Western team won 153-113, a 40-point difference.