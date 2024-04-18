Heat's Jimmy Butler expected to miss several weeks with right knee injury: Report

Jimmy Butler of the Miami Heat looks on during the game against the Philadelphia 76ers during the 2024 NBA Play-In Tournament on April 17, 2024, at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.

Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler is expected to miss several weeks with an MCL injury in his right knee, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Thursday.

Butler went down after getting fouled in the final seconds of the first quarter in Wednesday's play-in defeat against the Philadelphia 76ers. He took the subsequent free throws and went on to play 40 minutes, collecting 19 points, five steals and five assists.

With Wednesday's loss, the Heat will now face the Chicago Bulls in Miami on Friday for the No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference. The winner of that game will face the top-seeded Boston Celtics in the first round beginning on Sunday.

This is a developing story.