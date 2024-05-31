What Bronny-to-Warriors NBA mock draft projection could mean

What will the Warriors do with the No. 52 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft?

Some believe Golden State will join the James Gang.

In ESPN’s latest 2024 NBA mock draft, the Warriors are predicted to use No. 52 on Bronny James, the eldest son of long-time Golden State rival and current Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James. As of May 31, the Warriors don’t have any workouts scheduled with the younger James (h/t KRON 4 News’ Jason Dumas).

James, 19, struggled during his first and only collegiate season at USC, averaging 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 2.1 assists on a 36.6-percent clip from the field and 26.7 percent on 3-pointers.

However, James is the son of one of the greatest athletes and basketball players of all time. NBA scouts like James’ tenacity, athleticism and overall potential to become a hyper-active, Davion Mitchell-esque defender who can make just crossing halfcourt a battle for opponents.

Longtime Warrior and admirer of the James family, Draymond Green, shared what he liked about the youngster on “The Draymond Green Show” in April, possibly offering a glimpse into what Golden State also can be thinking come June 26.

“Yes, I think Bronny will be a successful player in the NBA,” Green, a Klutch Sports athlete, emphatically declared. “At worst, Bronny is an NBA-level defender that can knock a shot down … a 3-and-D guy -- we got those all over the NBA. [He] can pressure the ball and … at worst, be a backup point guard that can pick up full-court, that can put pressure on another team’s lead guard [and] can come in and change the tempo on the defensive end.”

The young guard declared for the draft on Apr. 5 and had until May 29 to withdraw his name. James upheld the decision to bet on himself.

Besides his role as a prospect, James offers -- for better or worse -- a chance at luring his father to make his way to become his teammate. If the Warriors were to bring the younger James to the Bay, there would be a real possibility that his father would follow.

It certainly would be something if the father-son duo were to suit up for the Warriors’ home Chase Center crowd in San Francisco. After all, both James family members have been big fans of superstar -- or potential teammate -- Steph Curry for a while.

As of Friday, ESPN believes the former Trojan is destined to be a Warrior. Yet, there’s no telling where either James will call home at the start of the 2024-25 NBA season.

