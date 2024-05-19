Bronny James recalls feeling starstruck after meeting Steph

As the son of an NBA legend, Bronny James certainly has met his fair share of celebrities and high-profile athletes.

But an encounter with Warriors star Steph Curry left him in awe.

The 2024 NBA Draft prospect and son of LeBron James recently revealed to Bleacher Report that meeting Curry was the last time he felt starstruck.

"I think when I [saw] Steph playing at Crypto [Arena] a minute ago, and he came up to me and dapped me up," Bronny James said. "... I feel like that was really cool."

LeBron James and Curry are known as two of the greatest basketball players of all time, and the younger James certainly is familiar with Curry's game after all of the NBA Finals and playoff clashes between the Warriors great and his father.

And while LeBron has countless accolades to his own name, there's nothing like meeting the 3-point King in person.

The moment Bronny spoke of was after Game 3 of the Western Conference semifinals last May, where LeBron and the Los Angeles Lakers routed the Warriors 127-97 to take a two-games-to-one series lead.

Bronny will have to wait and see if his name is called in next month's NBA draft, but the 19-year-old certainly will have plenty of friends in the league if and when he arrives thanks to his father who played before him.

