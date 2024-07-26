Steph, Team USA stars hilariously debate who has best nickname

With some of the best basketball players come some of the best nicknames.

That is the case for Team USA, headlined by NBA greats such as Steph Curry, LeBron James and Kevin Durant, who all have their eyes on the gold during the 2024 Paris Olympics.

While most of their discussions surround who has the best handles or the best jump shot, a video posted Thursday morning opened up a more lighthearted debate: Which player on the team has the best nickname?

Durant couldn't decide between two: "King James" after LeBron or "Chef Curry" after Steph.

Derrick White had to agree.

White added that he doesn't believe his nickname, "D White" qualifies since it's just his name shortened, and said the same applies to Devin Booker's "Book" tag.

Anthony Davis, Jrue Holiday and James all agreed that Miami Heat star Bam Adebayo had the best nickname, which was given to him by JaVale McGee during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

"Last Olympics, JaVale McGee asked him what his real name is," Holiday recalled. "He was like, 'It's probably Bamonte or something.' "

And then it stuck.

"I love that nickname. Before I didn't think I was worthy... but now?"



KD's 'Slim Reaper' nickname has grown on him 😤



Best nickname on the #USABMNT? pic.twitter.com/nAphvAODCP — NBA (@NBA) July 25, 2024

Curry's vote went to Joel Embiid, who he said texted the team group chat and pronounced himself as "The Process."

Several players also nominated Durant, although he has more than one monicker: Slim Reaper. Durantula. Easy Money. KD.

To Durant himself, he's learned to appreciate the "Slim Reaper" nickname.

"Slim Reaper? I love that nickname," he said. "Before I didn't think I was worthy enough for it. I ain't do enough yet. But now?"

While the players now might go back and forth debating who has the coolest nickname, they hope by the end of the summer one name they all can call each other is Olympic gold medalists.

