Steph reveals he, Team USA duo recreated iconic ‘Dream Team' photo

There aren't many more iconic trios in the history of Team USA Olympic basketball than Steph Curry, LeBron James and Kevin Durant.

Except maybe one.

Warriors superstar guard Steph Curry spoke exclusively with Andscape's Marc J. Spears in a recent Q&A about his experience playing for Team USA at the Paris 2024 Olympics and revealed how the modern-day trio paid homage to the iconic 1992 "Dream Team."

"Everybody is just here, having fun, and understands the moment from top to bottom ... I know that this is probably my one and only [Olympic] playing experience and I’m playing with guys I probably will never play with again at this level; it’s special," Curry told Spears.

"Me, [Kevin Durant] and LeBron [James] took the [same] picture that [Michael Jordan], Larry Bird and Magic [Johnson] took [during the 1992 Olympics]. I can’t wait to get that on my wall and get them to sign it. It’s just an honor knowing what we’ve all done in our careers. The fact that we are the elder statesman with ’Bron still playing at a high level."

The image in question is synonymous with the gold-medal-winning squad that won all eight of their games by a whopping average margin of 44 points.

Need KD, LeBron and Steph to recreate this picture pic.twitter.com/SWdDQdgOh5 — 30🅿️roblemz (@30problemz) July 8, 2024

It doesn't appear Curry, James and Durant's photo is public just yet, but when it is, it certainly could have a similar cultural impact as the original should Team USA dominate the Olympic field like its predecessors did 32 years ago.

