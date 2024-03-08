Steph, Wemby officially ruled out for Warriors-Spurs on Saturday

Steph Curry and Victor Wembanyama both have been ruled out for Saturday's game between the Warriors and San Antonio Spurs at Chase Center.

Curry will miss his fourth total game of the season after he sprained his right ankle late in the Warriors' loss to the Chicago Bulls on Thursday night.

The two-time NBA MVP underwent an MRI on Friday, and he received "positive news," a league source told NBC Sports Bay Area's Monte Poole. His timeline to return is expected to be 7 to 10 days, though the team will have a better sense Saturday of how much time he will miss.

Curry is averaging 26.9 points on 44.9-percent shooting from the field and 40.7 percent from 3-point range. He leads the NBA with 290 made 3-pointers this season.

Wembanyama will miss his second consecutive game as he too deals with a right ankle sprain. The 2023 No. 1 overall draft pick is averaging 20.7 points, 10.3 rebounds and an NBA-leading 3.4 blocks per game.

In addition to Curry, Warriors rookie center Trayce Jackson-Davis also is questionable for Saturday's game with sprained right ankle.

As the Warriors fight for NBA playoff positioning, they will need a healthy Curry down the stretch. If there is a silver lining for Golden State, it's that its next two games are against San Antonio, which enters Saturday's game with a 13-50 record.

