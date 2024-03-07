Steph rolls right ankle late in Warriors' game vs. Bulls

Steph Curry rolled his right ankle with under four minutes remaining in the Warriors' 125-122 loss to the Chicago Bulls on Thursday night at Chase Center.

The Warriors star point guard limped down the court before exiting the game and going to the locker room for further evaluation.

Steph limped to the locker room after rolling his right ankle 😢 pic.twitter.com/Bcy2aHABtP — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 8, 2024

Curry sustained the injury as he received a pass in the lane. As he planted his right foot, his ankle rolled badly and he was in immediate pain.

"He's got his foot in a bucket of ice right now," Warriors coach Steve Kerr told reporters immediately after the game. "I haven't talked to the training staff."

In 29 minutes against the Bulls, Curry finished with 15 points on 5-of-18 shooting, including 3 of 12 from 3-point range.

As the Warriors fight for Western Conference play-in positioning, the last thing they need is Curry to miss an extended amount of time.

Curry has been durable this season, having played in 59 of the Warriors' 62 games. But his latest injury might force him to miss time, depending on the severity.

The Warriors are back in action Saturday when they host the San Antonio Spurs at Chase Center.

