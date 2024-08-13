Steph's stellar Team USA streak continues with Olympic gold

Countless ridiculous stats exist around Steph Curry -- that's nothing new.

From the Warriors' 73-9 record during the 2015-16 NBA season to his several 3-point shooting records, Curry is no stranger to seemingly unbelievable accomplishments.

Yet, his resume playing with Team USA still is wild to fathom, as X user @WarriorsMuse uncovered Sunday.

In 32 career contests in international play, Curry hasn't lost a single game with the U.S. national men's basketball team.

And it's not like most of those wins have come in cupcake exhibition matchups; 23 of the 32 victories have occurred in either the Olympics or the FIBA Basketball World Cup (formerly known as the FIBA World Championship).

Stephen Curry’s FULL game log with Team USA:



Croatia 🇭🇷 (8/28/10) — W

Slovenia 🇸🇮 (8/29/10) — W

Brazil 🇧🇷(8/30/10) — W

Iran 🇮🇷 (9/1/10) — W

Tunisia 🇹🇳 (9/2/10) — W

Angola 🇦🇴 (9/6/10) — W

Russia 🇷🇺 (9/9/10) — W

Lithuania 🇱🇹 (9/11/10) — W

Turkey 🇹🇷 (9/12/10) — W

Brazil 🇧🇷… pic.twitter.com/wAOoISwFJg — WarriorsMuse (@WarriorsMuse) August 11, 2024

The post says Curry has played in 33 career international games, but he actually was a DNP for Team USA's narrow win over Brazil during the 2010 FIBA World Championship group stage.

Nevertheless, it's still a very impressive mark for the newly minted Olympic gold medalist.

Perhaps that track record increases the likelihood that Curry will return for future international competitions, though he will be 39 for the next FIBA World Cup in 2027 and 40 for the LA 2028 Olympics.

It might take some convincing, but maybe Curry is the lucky charm the USA needs; the Americans have placed seventh and fourth in their last two World Cup showings without him. And at that point, why not run it back a year later for another gold medal at home?

Yes, it's probably best not to get ahead of ourselves this far out. But after Curry's awe-inspiring performances in Paris, one can only wish for more heroism from the United States' latest savior.

