Steph achieves rare career feat with Olympics fourth-quarter flurry

Everyone in attendance at Bercy Arena during the Paris Olympics on Saturday witnessed a legendary – and extremely rare – performance from Steph Curry.

How rare?

In the 1,103 NBA games the Warriors superstar has featured in, Curry has made four 3-pointers in the last 2:47 just once – during Game 3 of the 2015 NBA Finals, Golden State senior vice president of communications Raymond Ridder shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Sunday.

Nearly a decade later, in his first – and most likely last – quest for an Olympic gold medal, Curry accomplished the astonishing feat for the second time in his career as Team USA defeated France.

Curry finished the game with a team-high 24 points and eight 3-pointers after catching fire from beyond the arc with 2:47 left on the clock, powering the United States to its fifth consecutive gold medal.

And, of course, out of all the eight field goals Curry netted, none were quite like his game-sealing dagger over NBA veterans Evan Fourneir and Nicolas Batum.

STEPHEN CURRY.



Curry struggled early to find his rhythm in his first Olympics, but as the games passed, he found his groove in coach Steve Kerr’s star-studded squad, demonstrating what makes him the best shooter of all time.

Following his late-game heroics in Paris, the 36-year-old guard ended the tournament with a blistering 47.8 shooting percentage from behind the arc.

And, he delivered one of his most thrilling – and rarest – performances on the world’s biggest stage.

