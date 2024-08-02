Watch Steph knock down amazing trick shots at Team USA practice

As the Paris Olympics roll on, Steph Curry continues to work on his trick shot repertoire, and his latest feat has heads turning once again.

In a clip from a Team USA Basketball practice on Friday, Curry makes not one, not two but three impossible trick shots from beyond the 3-point line. The Warriors sharpshooter purposefully missed the rim each time, causing the ball to bounce into the basket and making for a nifty shot.

When asked how he knows when the shot is good, Curry had a sly response.

“You just got to feel it,” Curry said before making another bounce-in basket.

Curry has been soaking up his first Olympic experience as the Team USA juggernaut has easily dispatched the competition in group play, completely overwhelming opponents. Between Curry, LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Anthony Edwards, Kevin Durant and others, no country has been able to match the Americans so far.

While Curry and others have struggled at times, coach Steve Kerr has had no trouble plugging in the right lineup combinations to close out the first two games in group play.

Based on the kind of dazzling shots he has been cooking up in practice, there’s a definite possibility that Curry will break out of his mini-shooting slump during the remainder of the Olympic basketball tournament. At the very least, expect more dazzling buckets and double-digit wins from Curry and his American compatriots.

