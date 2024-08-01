Steph unfazed by his Olympics shooting slump as Team USA wins again

Steph Curry’s shooting didn’t improve in his second game with Team USA at the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics – it regressed.

In Team USA’s commanding 103-86 win over South Sudan on Wednesday, the Warriors superstar struggled from the floor in his 21-minute cameo, scoring only three points.

But he’s not worried.

“You’re always annoyed, for sure, you always want to make shots but you can’t let that rob you of all that other stuff that you do to help win a game,” Curry told USA Today's Lindsay Schnell in Villeneuve-D'Ascq, France.

Although Curry also finished with four assists, the guard evidently was out of rhythm in his second-ever Olympic appearance, going 1 of 9 from the floor and 0 of 6 behind the 3-point line.

Given the loaded roster at his disposal, coach Steve Kerr has opted to embrace the quality of his bench, dividing minutes fairly between his players – with the exception of Joel Embiid, who posted a DNP-Coach’s Decision against South Sudan.

But as a result, Curry, despite featuring as a starter, has had to adjust to a role that isn’t as dependent on his greatness.

“It’s interesting dynamic with this team because first half I only had four [attempts] and like three of them came in a minute-and-a-half stretch, so you’ve got to be ready for your shots,” Curry told Schnell.

Nonetheless, Curry wants to show just that in France.

“I’m not even worried about it, just a matter of taking the ones I know I can make and that the game calls for,” Curry concluded to Schnell. “I obviously want to shoot the ball well.”

With plenty of play still ahead for Team USA, it’d be counterproductive to think it isn’t just a matter of time before Curry’s shooting returns.

