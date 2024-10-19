Ionescu shares mentorship longtime friend Steph has given her

Game recognizes game.

Steph Curry showed love to his protégé, Sabrina Ionescu of the New York Liberty, after she hit a game-winning 3-point shot in Game 3 of the WNBA Finals against the Minnesota Lynx at Target Center.

The Warriors star long has been a mentor to Ionescu, too, helping the sharpshooter improve her game whenever possible. In a video shared Friday by NBC Sports on X (formerly known as Twitter), Ionescu explained how Curry has been a resource during her current playoff run.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

“Yeah, I mean, throughout the entirety of the season,” Ionescu said about Curry making himself available. “Just being able to pick his brain, talk to him about certain things that I see on the floor, [and] how he has been able to counter that. The mindset that he has.

“He’s always supported me and kind of been there for me to be able to kind of ask questions, and just that mentorship from him means the world to me; I think he knows that as well. So, being able to build our relationship has been something I’ve been very blessed with.”

Sabrina Ionescu on the advice and mentorship she receives from Steph Curry. 🤝 #WNBAFinals pic.twitter.com/kl90mklS4U — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) October 18, 2024

Ionescu also told ESPN’s Malika Andrews about a hilarious voice memo Curry sent her after the New York guard’s game-winner.

Curry’s support clearly means a lot to Ionescu. She, of course, is a Walnut Creek native and grew up idolizing the four-time NBA champion like many other up-and-comers in the Bay.

Ionescu recently has resembled the Chef, averaging 15.6 points through three finals games against the Lynx.

SABRINA STEP-BACK WINS IT FOR THE LIBERTY 🔥 pic.twitter.com/UAsmAyz69U — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 17, 2024

It is no surprise Ionescu is dominating on the biggest stage.

She pushed Curry to the brink during their 3-point contest at 2024 NBA All-Star weekend in Indianapolis and helped lead Team USA to a gold medal victory over Team Germany at the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics.

Curry’s advice and mentorship evidently is paying off for Ionescu. But surely the fifth-year WNBA veteran has many clamoring for her wisdom, too.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast