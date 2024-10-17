Steph, NBA stars react to Ionescu's wild WNBA Finals game-winner

Like several athletes around the world, Warriors star Steph Curry shared a great reaction to Sabrina Ionescu's incredible game-winning 3-pointer in Game 3 of the WNBA Finals between the New York Liberty and Minnesota Lynx.

With the game tied at 77 points apiece with 10.9 seconds remaining, the shining Liberty guard pulled up from the Lynx logo and drained a 28-foot trey to seal the deal and give New York the 80-77 win and a 2-1 series lead.

If you live under a rock and didn't see the shot, take a look:

SABRINA STEP-BACK WINS IT FOR THE LIBERTY 🔥 pic.twitter.com/UAsmAyz69U — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 17, 2024

And as expected, the sports world went berserk in response to the big-time shot, including president of the Sabrina Ionescu fan club: Steph Curry.

Cold blooded killer @sabrina_i20 — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) October 17, 2024

What a shot🔥🔥🔥 — Luka Doncic (@luka7doncic) October 17, 2024

Wow Sabrina sheesh 😮‍💨 — Victor Oladipo (@VicOladipo) October 17, 2024

Logo gamer on the road 😳 https://t.co/2RQHLzXzyO — JJJ (@jarenjacksonjr) October 17, 2024

OMG!!!!!!!! That was cold blooded — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) October 17, 2024

Several WNBA stars weighed in, too.

What a shot Sabrina 🔥🔥🔥 — Aliyah A. Boston (@aa_boston) October 17, 2024

Sabrina so cold for that — Arike Ogunbowale (@Arike_O) October 17, 2024

Game 4 of the Finals stays in Minnesota as the Lynx look to even up the series. Meanwhile, Ionescu and the Liberty will do everything they can to avoid a Game 5 and be crowned champs Friday night.

