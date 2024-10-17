Trending
Steph, NBA stars react to Ionescu's wild WNBA Finals game-winner

By Tristi Rodriguez

Like several athletes around the world, Warriors star Steph Curry shared a great reaction to Sabrina Ionescu's incredible game-winning 3-pointer in Game 3 of the WNBA Finals between the New York Liberty and Minnesota Lynx.

With the game tied at 77 points apiece with 10.9 seconds remaining, the shining Liberty guard pulled up from the Lynx logo and drained a 28-foot trey to seal the deal and give New York the 80-77 win and a 2-1 series lead.

If you live under a rock and didn't see the shot, take a look:

And as expected, the sports world went berserk in response to the big-time shot, including president of the Sabrina Ionescu fan club: Steph Curry.

Several WNBA stars weighed in, too.

Game 4 of the Finals stays in Minnesota as the Lynx look to even up the series. Meanwhile, Ionescu and the Liberty will do everything they can to avoid a Game 5 and be crowned champs Friday night.

