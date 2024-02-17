Steph defeats Sabrina in NBA All-Star 3-point challenge

Steph Curry and Sabrina Ionescu made basketball history Saturday night as they competed in a 3-point shootout at NBA All-Star Weekend, but the Warriors star proved himself as the true champion from deep when all was said and done.

The 3-point challenge champ 💪 pic.twitter.com/LhoCEmvaEI — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) February 18, 2024

Curry emerged victorious after scoring 29 points, beating the impressive 26 points Ionescu put up after going first in the one-round challenge.

Steph takes home the crown with 29 points 💦 pic.twitter.com/HFtPEiYllW — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) February 18, 2024

Rather than a trophy, Curry took home a WWE-style championship belt with goats on each side.

"This couldn't have gone any better in the sense of us taking the chance in front of this stage, one round with all the hype," Curry said after the win. "To deliver like that, [Ionescu] set the bar. It was unbelievable to watch. So this might be something that -- I don't know if anybody can fill these shows, but it might be something that we need to do more."

Historic night.



Thanks for an incredible show, Sabrina & Stephen 👏 pic.twitter.com/UWsPQh3Zc4 — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) February 18, 2024

Known as the best shooters in the NBA and WNBA, respectively, Curry and Ionescu took the court at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis to determine who reigns supreme over both leagues.

It all started during last summer's WNBA All-Star Weekend, when the New York Liberty star set a record for both leagues with 37 points in the 3-point competition. She called Curry out on social media afterward, challenging him to a shootout of their own after breaking his previous record of 31 points.

Curry accepted a few days later, and the stage for Saturday night was set. To make things fair, Ionescu decided to shoot from the NBA 3-point line while using a WNBA ball -- and it didn't seem to hinder her at all.

Sabrina came out on 🔥 and put the pressure ON. https://t.co/IgMcrrn5Gm pic.twitter.com/QsOFTOuUvI — NBA (@NBA) February 18, 2024

Despite Ionescu's incredible performance, Curry delivered one of his own and ultimately walked off the court as basketball's undisputed 3-point champion.

