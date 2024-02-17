Trending
Basketball world in awe of incredible Steph vs. Sabrina shootout

Steph vs. Sabrina lived up to the hype.

By Sanjesh Singh

NBC Universal, Inc.

The inaugural NBA vs. WNBA 3-point challenge on Saturday night definitely delivered.

It featured Warriors legend Stephen Curry up against New York Liberty star Sabrina Ionescu, two of the best shooters in their respective leagues at Gainbridge Fieldhouse during NBA All-Star Weekend.

Ionescu went first and was on fire, recording 26 points thanks to a stellar start.

But Curry is the greatest shooter of all time for a reason, and he eclipsed Ionescu's mark with 29 points to claim the winning belt.

“If you can shoot, you can shoot," Ionescu said after the competition. "It doesn’t matter if you’re a boy or a girl.”

Here are some of the best reactions from the event:

With the success Steph vs. Sabrina had, it's probably a competition the NBA will look to bring back in 2025.

