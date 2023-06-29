Watch Steph hilariously troll Mahomes ahead of ‘The Match'

Steph Curry isn't one to talk trash on a basketball court, but when it comes to golf, it's a whole different story.

The Warriors superstar is getting ready for "The Match," a popular golf competition where he'll team up with fellow Splash Bro Klay Thompson to face Kansas City Chiefs star teammates Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce.

On Wednesday, one day before the Las Vegas tournament, Curry was looking for a little inspiration and found the perfect thing.

The four-time NBA champion searched "Chief lose" on YouTube and found old highlights from Kansas City's 30-24 home loss to the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 3 of the 2021 NFL season.

In the game, Mahomes threw a costly interception with a little over a minute remaining.

"Mahomes, Mahomes, Mahomes," Curry said in the video. "I'm getting real ready and inspired but what I see on the TV, Pat. Ha! it's going to be the same thing in Vegas, baby!"

Curry participated in The Match back in 2020 paired with Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning. The two fell to Charles Barkley and six-time major champion Phil Mickelson. The 3-point king now gets a chance to redeem himself this summer. And he isn't staying quiet about it.

Now, the sports world awaits for Mahomes to respond ...

