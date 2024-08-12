Six unreal Steph stats from star's two-game Olympics masterpiece

Steph Curry made the most of the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics.

The Warriors superstar left Team USA with a gold medal, tons of new friends and pins and all of France’s McDonald’s restaurants questioning if they should still sell “Classic Curry” sauce because of his dominant shooting display.

Here are six unreal Curry stats from what likely was his first and only Olympic appearance:

3-Point History for Gold

The 10-time NBA All-Star is a bucket.

Curry shot 8-for-13 from 3-point range in Team USA’s exhilarating 98-87 win over Team France on Saturday at Bercy Arena in Paris.

Steph Curry had 8 three-pointers today!



No other player in Olympics history has made more than 5 in a Gold Medal game. pic.twitter.com/tv2iUuQXWb — Greg Harvey (@BetweenTheNums) August 10, 2024

Before Curry, no player in Olympic history had come close to rivaling his 3-point shooting ability in a gold medal game.

The greatest shooter in basketball history breaks a 3-point record?

It might as well have been a day that ends in “y.”

Family matters

Curry had a relatively slow start to the summer games.

But he showed up when his loved ones did.

Steph been a different animal since Ayesha and the kids (including three-month-old Caius) arrived lmaooo pic.twitter.com/PMKPormUyn — WarriorsMuse (@WarriorsMuse) August 10, 2024

Curry was averaging 7.2 points in the USA’s first four Olympic games. He has averaged 24.8 points per game over 15 seasons with Golden State.

Curry’s average of under eight points per game heading into the USA-Serbia semifinal was low, even with the NBA’s version of The Avengers as his teammates.

But when the Curry clan made it to Paris, it was over.

Slow start? No problem

The poor start didn’t shake Curry’s confidence.

Stephen Curry was averaging 7.2 PPG heading into the semis and still ended up leading ALL of Team USA in scoring these Olympics. pic.twitter.com/A8GKUgE8FZ — WarriorsMuse (@WarriorsMuse) August 10, 2024

Despite struggling to score early, the superstar finished the tournament leading his country in points per game.

It probably isn’t easy to continue shooting the ball when you’re cold and your teammates are LeBron James, Kevin Durant and other future Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame selections.

But “Chef” Curry stayed persistent and ultimately cooked, finishing the tournament with an unbelievable two-game stretch.

Crunch the numbers

While real, Curry’s stats from Team USA’s last two wins seem fabricated.

Steph Curry Semi-Final + Final Combined:



60 PTS

90.0 TS%

17/26 3P



Legend 🐐🥇 pic.twitter.com/l5CXIhFyK6 — NBA University (@NBA_University) August 10, 2024

The 36-year-old shot a combined 17-for-26 from 3-point range (65.4 percent) against Serbia and France.

Curry scored 31 percent of Team USA’s total 193 points in the last two games

The clutch gene

Curry often is criticized for not being a big-time player at the end of closely contested games.

Is there any truth to that statement? No.

Game within 2 possessions, last 3 minutes, Team USA, 2024 Olympics:



Stephen Curry: 19 points (138% TS)

Rest of team USA combined: 4 points



THAT SOUNDS LIKE CLUTCH TO ME pic.twitter.com/Z01Oqg6h1S — WarriorsMuse (@WarriorsMuse) August 10, 2024

Curry wasn’t just the best player on the floor against Serbia and France, he also was the most trustworthy late in games.

His dominance didn’t wane when his on-court minutes increased and possessions weighed heavier.

Instead, Curry played better, making ridiculous shots one after another.

The Americans might have left Paris without gold medals if not for Curry’s clutch shooting.

The greatest to ever do it

Curry averaged 30 points for Team USA in the tournament’s semifinal and gold medal games.

That is the highest average of any player in Olympic history.

Highest PPG in the Olympic Semifinal and Final, pro era:



1. S. Curry (2024) - 30 PPG (90% TS)🥇

T2. K. Durant (2020) - 26 PPG (62% TS)🥇

T2. D. Petrovic (1992) - 26 PPG (61% TS)🥈

4. K. Durant (2012) - 24.5 PPG (67% TS)🥇

5. M. Ginobili (2004) - 22.5 PPG (85% TS)🥇



BIG TIME. pic.twitter.com/w5UQDqcmE2 — WarriorsMuse (@WarriorsMuse) August 11, 2024

Not Durant -- Team USA’s all-time leading scorer -- or other basketball great.

Steph. Curry.

Year in and year out, Curry adds to his NBA legacy with different feats, moments and iconic celebrations and quotes.

But in the summer of ‘24, Curry cemented his status as an international basketball legend.

And he showed the world how to shoot the rock.

