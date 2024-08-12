Remarkable Steph-KD stat after Paris Olympic gold medal win

Steph Curry and Kevin Durant, whether they are playing together for the Warriors or Team USA, are one of the most unstoppable duos in basketball history.

The numbers don't lie.

Curry and Durant helped lead Team USA to the gold medal in the 2024 Paris Olympics, and with the victory, the future Hall of Famers are 10-0 all-time in elimination/winner-take-all games when they both play in the game (h/t X user @terryworst).

Steph and KD have NEVER lost an elimination as teammates when they've been on the court together



3-0 with the Warriors

4-0 in the 2010 FIBA World Cup

3-0 in the 2024 Olympics



10-0 IN ELIMINATION GAMES



BEST DUO OF ALL TIME🔥@espn pic.twitter.com/2vkWt0emmR — terry (@terryworst) August 10, 2024

Team USA, led by Curry, Durant and LeBron James, beat Brazil in the quarterfinals, outlasted Serbia in the semifinals and held off France in the gold medal game in the recently completed Olympics.

While with the Warriors, Curry and Durant won two elimination games -- Games 6 and 7 -- during the 2018 Western Conference finals against the Houston Rockets, overcoming a three-games-to-two series deficit to advance back to the NBA Finals.

The third Golden State occurrence was Game 5 of the 2019 NBA Finals in Toronto when Durant returned from a calf injury, only to rupture his Achilles in the first half. The Warriors ended up winning that elimination game before losing in Game 6 -- a contest Durant obviously didn't play in -- and the Finals to the Raptors.

The 2010 FIBA World Cup Team USA squad went 9-0 during that tournament in Istanbul, Turkey. In the round of 16, they defeated Angola before knocking out Russia in the quarterfinals. The Americans beat Lithuania in the semis and took down host country Turkey in the championship game.

On the tail-end of their respective NBA careers, it's unknown if Curry and Durant ever will team up again in a meaningful game.

But if they do play together again and find themselves in an elimination/winner-take-all game, history suggests Curry and Durant won't lose.

