Perkins wouldn't be surprised if Steph, LeBron, KD join forces again

It's not completely inconceivable that Steph Curry, LeBron James and Kevin Durant could figure out a way to join forces once again after teaming up to secure gold at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

At least according to ESPN's Kendrick Perkins.

The former NBA center joined Monday's "First Take" episode to discuss the iconic trio's performance in Paris and stated that he would not be surprised if some combination of Curry, James and Durant found a way to join forces with their Team USA teammates again in the near future.

"You know what I've witnessed watching this Olympic team this summer is watching guys develop relationships," Perkins said. "And what happened is when guys were over there in Paris, guys were breaking bread together, guys were having conversations together.

"And I'm going to say this: this next NBA season is going to be interesting. Because if things don't go as planned with the Los Angeles Lakers, things don't go as planned with the Golden State Warriors, or if things don't go as planned with the Phoenix Suns. All of them are in the same conference.

"I'm looking at it and I'm saying to myself after this season we might see some things, some moving parts and I wouldn't be surprised if we see a reunion with Steph Curry and KD or LeBron James and Steph actually making it happen or we see Kevin Durant go to Minnesota with Anthony Edwards. Because we saw it, they had a signature handshake. And so those relationships happen. At the end of the day I want to watch this season right here and see how things work out, but I would not be surprised if we see LeBron James and Steph Curry, before the end of LeBron's career, share the floor together."

Curry and Durant already have played together in the NBA and it resulted in the Warriors winning two championships in 2017 and 2018 and nearly winning a third in 2019. However, Curry has not teamed up with James, who the Warriors tried to acquire at the 2023 trade deadline and who Curry admittedly has thought about playing with before.

Perkins isn't alone in wanting to see Curry, James and Durant team up together one day, as other former NBA players such as Kevin Garnett and Nick Young also discussed the possibility earlier this offseason.

However, for now, that reality remains a pipe dream.

