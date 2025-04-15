Lillard details ‘chasing' Curry's Warriors dominance with Blazers

Milwaukee Bucks guard and East Oakland native Damian Lillard made an admirable confession involving Warriors superstar Steph Curry.

Lillard admitted he chased Curry – and his success as a four-time NBA champion – in discussing his 11 seasons with the Portland Trail Blazers to retired NBA veteran Austin Rivers on his “Eye for the Game” podcast last week.

"I would say Steph," Lillard told Rivers when asked about who his biggest competitor is (h/t Athlon Sports’ Dibyendu Mondal). "I've played more playoff series against Steph, and obviously being in the West, we played against each other all of those times. We played them in the preseason."

Lillard, for much of his 13-year NBA career, has been overshadowed by Curry.

The Warriors legend has the rings, stats, accolades and virtually everything else that other star guards over the years – like Lillard, Chris Paul, Kyrie Irving and Russell Westbrook – simply have never been able to match, no matter their own respective successes.

Plus, Curry owns a 28-8 record in games against Lillard, including their 10 vintage playoff duels.

"With Steph, it's always like Steph was ... He took off, and I was like, I'm chasing ... I want what he has,” Lillard told Rivers. “He's winning the championship. Everybody's talking about what he's doing, so like I was very competitive with Steph, especially in those years where I'm like, 'No, I can do that too.’”

Lillard has averaged 25.1 points on 37.1-percent 3-point shooting with 6.7 assists and 4.3 rebounds throughout his career – with no rings. Curry, meanwhile, has averaged 24.7 points on 42.3-percent 3-point shooting with 6.4 assists and 4.7 rebounds and is a four-time champion.

To each their own when it comes to believing who is better between Curry and Lillard. However, Lillard didn’t shy away from the fact that he has spent years chasing Curry’s prowess to no avail.

