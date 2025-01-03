Trending
Steph Curry

Steph passes Jordan on unique NBA scoring list in Warriors' win

By Joel Soria

Share
NBC Universal, Inc.

Move over, Michael Jordan. Steph Curry is coming through. 

During the Warriors’ 139-105 blowout win Thursday over the Philadelphia 76ers at Chase Center, Curry delivered a vintage performance, scoring a game-high 30 points while shooting a perfect 8 of 8 from 3-point range.

As a result, Curry, 36, passed Jordan, arguably the NBA’s greatest player and Chicago Bulls legend, for the most 30-point games by a guard after turning 35, per StatMamba. 

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Thursday night marked the superstar guard’s 40th instance scoring at least 30 points after turning 35, trailing only Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (48), Karl Malone (80) and LeBron James (107) for the most overall games.

Curry’s accomplishment wouldn’t have been possible if it wasn’t for his electric 19-point second half. 

Golden State Warriors

Find the latest Golden State Warriors news, highlights, analysis and more with NBC Sports Bay Area and California.

Warriors Analysis 2 hours ago

Why timing of Kuminga's ankle injury is brutal for him, Warriors

Jonathan Kuminga 3 hours ago

Warriors' Kuminga out at least three weeks with right ankle sprain

As it stands, former Warrior and current Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant, who sits at 38 30-point games since turning 35, projects to be the next active player in line to pass up Jordan.

For now, it’s Curry’s moment to soak in another elite league accomplishment.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast

This article tagged under:

Steph CurryMichael Jordan
Share
NBC Bay Area Telemundo Area de la Bahia NBC Sports
Contact Us