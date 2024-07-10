Kevin Durant to miss Team USA's first exhibition vs. Canada with calf injury

Trending
The U.S. men's basketball team will have its first Paris Olympics tune-up Wednesday night, but it will take the court without the country's all-time leading Olympic scorer.

Kevin Durant will miss Team USA's opening exhibition against Canada in Las Vegas due to a calf injury, which has also kept him out of the team's training camp.

The 35-year-old said the injury came up about 10 days before the training camp began but that he's "feeling better."

"Just working through it and taking it day by day," he said Tuesday.

Team USA head coach Steve Kerr said he expects Durant, whom he coached for three seasons with the Golden State Warriors, will suit up in short order.

"He's already doing on the side, so not with the team, but strengthening, treatment," Kerr said. "So he said he's feeling pretty good. We'll just keep taking it day by day. It won't be long before he's out on the court with us."

Team USA will face Canada in a pre-Olympic scrimmage for the first time since 2008, when it crushed its rivals to the north by a score of 120-65. Wednesday night's contest will tip-off at 10:30 p.m. ET.

From there, Team USA will have four more pre-Olympic exhibitions with two in Abu Dhabi and two in London. After playing Canada, the Americans' next matchup will be against Australia on Monday, July 15.

DateMatchupCompetitionTimeTV network
July 10Team USA vs. CanadaUSA Basketball Showcase (Las Vegas)10:30 p.m. ETFS1
July 15Team USA vs. AustraliaUSA Basketball Showcase (Abu Dhabi)12 p.m. ETFS1
July 17Team USA vs. SerbiaUSA Basketball Showcase (Abu Dhabi)12 p.m. ETFS1
July 20Team USA vs. South SudanUSA Basketball Showcase (London)3 p.m. ETFOX
July 22Team USA vs. GermanyUSA Basketball Showcase (London)3 p.m. ETFOX
July 28Team USA vs. Serbia2024 Paris Olympics - Group stage11:15 a.m. ETNBC
July 31Team USA vs. South Sudan2024 Paris Olympics - Group stage3 p.m. ETNBC
Aug. 3Team USA vs. Puerto Rico2024 Paris Olympics - Group stage11:15 a.m. ETNBC

