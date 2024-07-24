Steph has wholesome interaction with fan buying his Warriors jersey

Steph Curry shared a special moment with a fan in London as Team USA Men’s Basketball finished its final preparations for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The Warriors superstar stopped at a Nike store in London, sharing a wholesome moment with a fan buying his jersey.

Steph made this fan’s day in London 🤩 pic.twitter.com/LWw5tTYCWC — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) July 24, 2024

As a fan held a No. 30 Warriors jersey, the NBA superstar casually strolled up and said, "You like that jersey?” in a playful tone. The stunned fan responded with a resounding yes and Curry eventually signed the jersey.

Curry and the rest of Team USA were in London for a few exhibition matches before the official start of the Olympic basketball tournament on July 27.

Teaming up with former Warriors teammate Kevin Durant and longtime rival LeBron James, Curry and the USA squad is stacked with an unbelievable amount of talent and are the heavy favorite to capture the gold medal in Paris.

This will be the first Olympics for the 36-year-old, with a gold medal being the one thing missing from Curry’s trophy case that features four NBA titles, two NBA MVP’s and one NBA Finals MVP.

Curry and Team USA are set to face off against Nikola Jokić and Serbia in the first group stage game on July 28 at Bercy Arena in the heart of Paris.

