Steph hilariously is sick of Kendrick's ‘Not Like Us' song

Steph Curry is tired of hearing Kendrick Lamar’s record-breaking diss track toward fellow hip-hop icon Drake.

Lamar’s “Not Like Us,” which has dominated airwaves since its release on May 4, was blaring throughout Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, after Team USA’s 105-79 win over Serbia. And Curry, who had a great game, wasn’t in the mood to celebrate with that specific song.

"Damn with this song," Curry said postgame in a video that has spread over social media (h/t Complex). "It’s not the only song in America."

“It’s not the only song in America.”pic.twitter.com/vy6vMacj2a — Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) July 17, 2024

Curry finished with 24 points, shooting a smooth 8 of 13 over 22 casual minutes.

But Curry is not like the rest of “Us,” in the sense that he won’t put up with the song for hours on end as does much of the country he is playing for.

LeBron James, however, heard Curry’s complaint nearby and offered a fresher perspective.



“I love it,” James added about the song.

Soon after, though, James appeared to share the same fatigue toward the hit as his rival-turned-Team-USA-teammate Curry.

The Golden State legend is right, Lamar’s hit isn’t the only song in America. But to many people, especially in Lamar’s -- and Curry’s, currently -- home state of California, it sure feels like it is.

“Not Like Us,” according to a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, by @ChartData, recently surpassed 500 million streams on Spotify alone -- it has been played, a lot.

.@kendricklamar's "Not Like Us" has now surpassed 500 million streams on Spotify.



It becomes the fastest hip hop song in history to reach this milestone, surpassing @Drake's "God's Plan". pic.twitter.com/TQYekenYqA — chart data (@chartdata) July 15, 2024

It is uncertain whether Curry was irritated by anything other than the repetition of one of the most popular songs of 2024.

It also is possible that the 15-year NBA veteran was trying to show some respect to Drake.

Longtime Curry and/or Drake fans know that the two have supported each other throughout the primes of their careers. While the Golden State guard has attended the rapper’s concerts and has been to his home, Drake has name-dropped Curry and the Warriors multiple times throughout his discography, in addition to attending many iconic games.

However, in one of Lamar’s other recent Drake disses, “Meet the Grahams,” the presumed winner of the rap feud advised, “Ayy, LeBron, keep the family away, hey, Curry, keep the family away," in regards to the Canadian artist.

So, there might be more than what meets the eye about Curry’s visible frustration with “Not Like Us.”

Or, and probably the actual explanation, the four-time NBA champion just wants to hear something else.

Regardless, "Chef Curry" is cookin' for the Stars and Stripes.

