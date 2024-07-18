What we learned as Plowden's tear continues in Warriors' win vs. Cavs

BOX SCORE

The Warriors were in a hole before the opening tip Wednesday night against the Cleveland Cavaliers, with the team deciding to shut down Brandin Podziemski and Trayce Jackson-Davis for the remainder of this year’s NBA Summer League slate.

Yet that didn’t stop the Warriors from beating the Cavs 96-85 at COX Pavilion in Las Vegas. The win improved the Warriors to an undefeated 6-0 this summer.

Coach Anthony Vereen’s team dominated nearly every facet of the game. They took 11 fewer shots but made three more total than Cleveland. Both teams made 13 threes; however, the Warriors were the more accurate team. The Warriors also made five more free throws than the Cavs, had 10 more rebounds, four more assists and were called for five fewer fouls.

Their only downside was committing 20 turnovers, and allowing the Cavs to total 13 steals.

Down Podziemski and Jackson-Davis, Daeqwon Plowden, Pat Spencer and Jackson Rowe combined to score 42 points.

Here are three takeaways from the Warriors’ sixth consecutive win.

Fresh Off A Two-Way

Plowden already had proved himself enough this summer, agreeing to a two-way contract with the Warriors on Wednesday. His long road here isn’t going to stop because of one major step. The Warriors were down their top two players, but Plowden remained in the starting lineup.

The summer league standout continued to show why he belongs. Plowden in the first half was a plus-11, scoring 11 points on 4-of-6 shooting and made three catch-and-shoot 3-pointers.

Plowden then threw down a huge dunk on the Warriors’ opening possession of the second half.

In 25 minutes Plowden, scored 16 points on 6-of-11 shooting and made four of his nine 3-point attempts. Plowden also had seven rebounds and was a plus-12.

Maybe the Warriors keep trotting Plowden out there. They really don’t need to. He has proven his point.

Spencer’s Answer

Plowden now occupies the Warriors’ third and final two-way contract, joining Spencer and Reece Beekman. Beekman was signed after going undrafted in June, but currently is dealing with a minor injury. Spencer was converted to a two-way contract in late February.

He’s the lone holdover from last season. Pressure within also might have ramped up for Spencer after the Plowden news, as second-round draft pick Quinten Post still doesn’t have a clear path to a roster spot.

Spencer had the exact right answer Wednesday. The recently turned 28-year-old was a perfect 4 of 4 from the field in the first half, including two 3-pointers. He had scored 11 points while stuffing the box score, adding three rebounds, two assists and four steals.

His perfect night came to an end in the second half. Spencer attempted two more shots, making one and missing another. Along with 13 points, five rebounds and four steals, Spencer’s seven assists led the Warriors.

Don’t Forget About Rowe

If anybody was going to push for a two-way spot from the Warriors’ summer league team, Rowe seemed like a safe bet.

The 6-foot-7 forward is 27 years old and previously played professionally in Canada, but he stood out in Santa Cruz this past season. Rowe, between the regular season and showcase, played 47 games for the Sea Dubs and averaged 12.4 points and 6.6 rebounds, and was a 39.6-percent 3-point shooter.

That’s the type of player who stood out Wednesday night. Rowe was a game-high plus-22 in 28 minutes. Rowe scored 13 points and grabbed five rebounds. He shot 5 of 9 overall and 3 of 6 on threes.

It’s easy to see why Plowden has stolen the spotlight this summer. Rowe also shouldn’t be forgotten.

