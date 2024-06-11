Steph amazingly helped handpick popcorn for Clippers' new arena

If there's one thing Steph Curry knows well, it's the game of basketball.

And popcorn.

Yes, in addition to being a four-time NBA champion and the league's all-time 3-point king, the Warriors superstar also is a renowned expert on the salty snack.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Curry frequently is seen eating popcorn on the team plane and in different arenas throughout the country. He even released his own ranking of every NBA arena's popcorn quality in 2019. The man knows his kernels.

His knowledge is so well respected, in fact, that 310 Provisions, the group behind the food at the Los Angeles Clippers' new Intuit Dome arena, which will open for the 2024-25 NBA season, outsourced to Curry for an opinion on the venue's popcorn.

"The butter popcorn was selected by the ultimate expert in popcorn: Steph Curry," CEO of Halo Sports and Entertainment Gillian Zucker told the Los Angeles Times. "Steph Curry has actually ranked every single facility for their popcorn and we're like, 'We want our popcorn to be the best,' so maybe he'd come and he'd try it. And we asked him and he said he would.

"So he went through about, I don't know, 10 different options and I'm thinking 'how much does this guy really know about popcorn?' but he got in and he starts talking about popcorn and explaining. [He said]: 'It should have a crunch, it has to be a butterfly shape and it should melt in your mouth and that's what determines good popcorn.'"

He really does it all, folks.

Curry now will have to update his list, and it's safe to assume the Intuit Dome popcorn will rank near the top.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast