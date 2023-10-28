Curry hilariously credits popcorn for Kings ownage at Golden 1 Center

Warriors star Steph Curry sure loves his popcorn. And based on his last two games at Golden 1 Center, the buckets of golden goodness served in Sacramento might have superpowers.

After a 41-point performance in the Warriors' 122-114 win over the Sacramento Kings on Friday night at Golden 1 Center, Curry suggested his favorite pregame snack could be contributing to his dominance in the arena.

"No, they've got great popcorn, though," Curry told KNBR when asked if Golden 1 Center is his new favorite arena to play in. "So, shout-out to them for making me feel good before the game. I've got a big bucket right here. It makes me happy, so it might carry over to the court."

What makes Steph Curry so good at Golden 1 Center?



Maybe it's the popcorn... 🍿 pic.twitter.com/o74qqd2Lau — KNBR (@KNBR) October 28, 2023

Curry's affinity for popcorn has been no secret over the years. He declared in 2019 that he has a popcorn "addiction," and the Golden State guard frequently can be seen ranking each NBA arena's offerings from season to season.

The 35-year-old put on another show at Golden 1 Center on Friday night after chowing down on the buttery snack, nearly six months removed from his 50-point masterpiece against the Kings in April during Game 7 of their first-round NBA playoff series.

So, could it be Curry's competitive drive and his dedication to the game that has led to his sustained success at Golden 1 Center? Sure. But then again, it could be the popcorn.

