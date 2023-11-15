Steph Curry to miss Warriors-Thunder, will be re-evaluated this week

An MRI revealed Steph Curry does not have any structural damage to his right knee, and the Warriors superstar will be re-evaluated later this week.

The Warriors shared an update Wednesday afternoon after Curry missed Tuesday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves due to soreness in his knee. He underwent an MRI before Tuesday's game.

Curry sustained the injury during Golden State's 116-110 loss to the Timberwolves on Sunday when the two-time NBA MVP fell on his right knee.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

He won't play in Thursday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Chase Center. The Warriors will provide another update "at some point" later this week.

The four-time champion is averaging 30.7 points on 48.8 percent shooting from the field and 44.6 percent from 3-point range, along with 4.6 rebounds and 3.9 assists through 11 games so far this season.

And after Tuesday night's heated scuffle between the Warriors and Timberwolves, Curry might not be the only one out for Thursday's game.

The NBA reportedly is further investigating the incident that broke out in the In-Season Tournament game at Chase Center, including Draymond Green putting Rudy Gobert in a headlock for nearly 10 seconds after Klay Thompson and Jaden McDaniels got into it. Thompson, Green and McDaniels all were ejected from the game.

Any additional discipline enforced by the league is yet to be determined but expected to be announced sometime before Thursday's game. The Warriors, potentially without two leaders, must find a way to overcome the adversity as they look to snap out of a four-game losing streak.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast